Trump's top secret material led to Mar-a-Lago search: FBI

"Further, there is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contained classified NDI (national defense information) or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at Trump's residence, the agent wrote in the affidavit, noting he has received training in counter-intelligence and espionage investigations. "There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found" at his home.

The FBI agent noted that the investigation began as a result of a "referral" from the United States National Archives and Records Administration to the Justice Department on February 9. That referral, along with material found in May when agents examined the 15 boxes Trump had returned as well as information from several witnesses, led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

During that raid, dozens of agents hauled away 27 additional boxes of government and presidential records, including 11 sets of documents Trump took with him when he left the White House, according to an FBI list of the items taken from his home earlier this month.