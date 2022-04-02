Turkey agrees to transfer Khashoggi murder case to Saudi

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said he will accept a local prosecutor's demand to transfer a case against suspects in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the Saudi authorities, as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Riyadh.



"We will send a positive opinion on the transfer of the case. When the file is transferred, Turkey will stop the case and the trial will continue in Saudi Arabia," Xinhua news agency quoted Bozdag as saying to reporters.



The transfer of the proceedings does not abolish the jurisdiction of Turkish courts, he noted.



During the trial, a red notice was issued for 26 people and the extradition of 20 people was requested, but all requests were denied, the Minister said, adding Saudi Arabia demanded the proceedings in Turkey be stopped and transferred to its authorities.