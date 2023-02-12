Turkey-Armenia border gate reopens after 30 yrs for quake aid

A border gate between Turkey and Armenia has been opened for the first time in 30 years for the passage of humanitarian assistance for victims of the devastating earthquakes hitting southern Turkey, the state-run Anadolu News Agency reported.



An Armenian delegation with five trucks of aid has entered Turkey through the Alican Border Gate in the eastern province of Igdir, the report said on Saturday.



The Armenian aid delegation carrying 100 tonne of food, medicine, and drinking water passed through the gate in the morning toward the southeastern province of Adiyaman, according to a tweet on Saturday by Serdar Kilic, Turkey's special representative for normalisation talks with Armenia.



On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered condolences and support to the Turkish people in a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xinhua news agency reported.



Armenia has sent 27 rescuers to quake-hit Turkey to assist in the search-and-rescue operations, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.