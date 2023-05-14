Turkey Elections 2023: The poll to end Erdogan’s 20-year rule?

Voting is underway in Turkey’s historic elections as incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faces the biggest political challenge of his 20-year rule. The outcome could significantly alter Turkey’s domestic and foreign policies.

More than 64 million eligible voters, including nearly 5 million first-time voters, are casting their ballots in Turkey to elect a president and a parliament for a five-year term this Sunday. The 3.4 million overseas voters have already cast their ballots.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (local time) and will close at 5:00 pm. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has deployed several observers to monitor the polls.

For the first-time in his two-decade rule, Erdogan is not the obvious choice—all exit polls currently favour his toughest challenger, Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu. The leader of the Republican People's Party and the joint presidential candidate of the six-party main opposition alliance, the Nation Alliance, Kiliçdaroğlu (74) is regarded as an 'anti-corruption bureaucrat'.