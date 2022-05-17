Turkey threatens to block Finland, Sweden NATO bids

Turkey accuses the two Nordic nations of harbouring members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group it views as a terrorist organisation, and followers of Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, the BBC reported.



All member states must agree that a new country can join NATO, therefore Sweden and Finland require Turkey's support in their bid to join the military alliance.



Erdogan said Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother going to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bid.



His government has also pledged to block applications from countries that have imposed sanctions on it.



Speaking in Parliament in Helsinki on Monday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he was surprised by Turkey's stance, but added that his government was not interested in "bargaining" with Erdogan.