Turkey's Erdogan holds phone talk with Ukrainian Prez

"Turkey has put into practice all the help it can in this process," Erdogan told the Ukrainian President.



Earlier on Friday, the Turkish President said he would make a phone conversation with Zelensky and with Russian President Vladimir Putin this weekend or early next week, to inform them about his discussions at the extraordinary NATO summit, Xinhua news agency reported.



"I may probably talk with Putin either this weekend or early next week," the semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.



"As we will evaluate the meetings at the NATO (summit), I will tell him 'Now you should be the architect of a step to be taken for peace' for the next process. We should find a way to end this by suggesting him 'Make an honorable exit'," the Turkish President said.