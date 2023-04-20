Turkish FM says holding talks with warring sides in Sudan for ceasefire

As the violent unrest continues to rage in Sudan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that negotiations are on with the two warring parties in a bid to reach an ultimate ceasefire.



Addressing reporters on Wednesday, the Minister said: "We are negotiating with both parties. We are negotiating to stop the conflict. We are on the field with our friends."



"We are currently meeting with the Vice President. We're also meeting with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to stop the war."



Cavusoglu further said they expected a ceasefire to be reached on Thursday ahead of Eid al-Fitr on Friday.