Turks blame government negligence for quake devastation

Another oft-repeated refrain is that this was the quake of the century, one that would have overwhelmed any country on earth. Especially given its magnitude — 7.8 on the Richter scale — and an affected area that is half the size of Germany, including several cities that are home to millions of inhabitants. But people also want to know why Turkish geologists' warnings about growing tensions along tectonic plates were not taken seriously. Leading Turkish earthquake researchers have complained that they were never consulted by a single mayor in the region.