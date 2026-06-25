Twin powerful quakes rock Venezuela, buildings crumble in Caracas

Panic swept across Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes struck within moments of each other, shaking buildings, disrupting infrastructure and sending terrified residents rushing into the streets of the capital, Caracas.

The twin tremors — measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude — rattled the South American nation in a devastating one-two punch, collapsing structures and triggering fears of widespread damage across the Caribbean coastal region.

"We felt the ground heaving beneath our feet. Buildings swayed violently and people were screaming as they ran outside," said a Caracas resident who witnessed the chaos unfold.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a nationwide state of emergency, warning that authorities were still assessing the full extent of the destruction. She also announced the closure of Simon Bolivar International Airport, the country's main aviation gateway, after the facility sustained damage during the quakes.