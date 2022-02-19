Twitter, Google blocked ads from medical journal about health, racism

It hoped to use the ads to draw in a new audience to the special issue, Patti Sweet, the director of digital strategy at Health Affairs was quoted as saying.



However, the platforms blocked it. Besides ads the journal's Google ads account was also suspended, the report said.



While the journal maintained that the use of the word "racism" was the trigger for the rejections, according to Twitter and Google the ads were blocked due to policies around advocacy and Covid-19.



This highlights how health research sometimes doesn't fit neatly into categories used by tech companies to flag potentially problematic content, making it challenging for them to push out credible information when certain keywords pop up, the report said.



According to Google, it blocked the journal's ads because the video the advertisements were for discussed Covid-19, communications and public affairs manager Christa Muldoon told The Verge.



Ads for content that mentions Covid-19 have to follow the company's "sensitive events" policy, which blocks ads "that potentially profit from or exploit a sensitive event".