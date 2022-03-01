Twitter labels tweets from Russian state media outlets

Micro-blogging site Twitter is now adding prominent labels to tweets from Russian state media outlets as it tries to limit the publications' reach on its platform.



"Today, we are adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter," Yoel Roth, the company's head for site integrity tweeted.



"We will roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks," Roth added.