Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship

Blocked by the Russian government, Twitter has entered the Dark Web and people can now access the platform via a Tor Onion service to bypass the censorship.



Russian users can use the Tor anonymity network to reach Twitter, announced cyber-security researchers.



"This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I've ever composed," Alec Muffett, the cybersecurity expert and designer of the Enterprise Onion Toolkit which makes deploying Tor onion services easier, tweeted.