Twitter tweaks its own tweet, Edit Button launch imminent

During the test, tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication.



Edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original tweet has been modified.



Tapping the label will take viewers to the tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions.



"We'll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets," said the company.