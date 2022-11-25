Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated: Musk

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will tentatively relaunch 'Verified' service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be "manually authenticated before check activates".



The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 -- this time more "rock solid".



"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," said Musk.



"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary," he added.