Twitter working on feature that would allow multiple users to co-author a tweet

Twitter's "Collaborations" feature was first dug up from the app's code by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who, back in December 2021, shared references he found that indicated Twitter was working on a way for two people to become co-authors on a single tweet.



In this scenario, both people's Twitter handles and names would appear at the top of the tweet above its content.



Earlier this year, Paluzzi uncovered that a collaborations button had been added to the tweet composer screen and he discovered how the co-authors' profile pictures would appear -- one overlaid on top of the other -; when their tweeted-out "Collab" showed up in the Twitter Timeline.



Now, Paluzzi has again found further evidence of the feature's development when he tweeted out a screenshot that explains how Twitter Collaborations would work.