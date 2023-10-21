Two Americans held hostage by Hamas freed, govt to provide full support in recovery: Biden

Two American citizens held hostage by Hamas since October 7 have been released, US President Joe Biden announced Friday, 20 October, assuring that his government would fully support the duo in their recovery and healing process.

Biden thanked the governments of Qatar and Israel for their partnership in securing the release of the two hostages -- a mother and her teenage daughter.

Soon thereafter, Biden spoke over the phone with the two released hostages and their family.

“Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on 7 October ,” the president said in a statement.

“Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who have been wracked with fear. These individuals and their family will have the full support of the United States government as they recover and heal, and we should all respect their privacy at this moment,” he said.

The freed pair were the first hostages to be released by Hamas, and more than 200 are still being held.