Two Indian-origin entrepreneurs to contest Mayor of London election

The election for the mayor of London is scheduled for 2 May and the battleground of candidates challenging the incumbent, Sadiq Khan, is gradually expanding with two Indian-origin entrepreneurs in the race as independent candidates.

While businessman Tarun Ghulati (63) had launched his mayoral campaign during a visit to India at the end of last year, property entrepreneur Shyam Bhatia (62) is the latest entrant to the contest, making up nearly a dozen candidates. Ghulati's election tagline is "trust and growth" and Batra has gone for "ambassador of hope".

"There is a growing belief that the current incumbent has lost support and another major party contender is considered very uninspiring by the voters," Ghulati told PTI.

"I am standing as an independent candidate to become the next Mayor of London because I want to encourage the free flow of ideas and policies without party ideology and bias. I am getting ideas from the people and will accordingly work for the people involving them where feasible in the decision-making process," he said.

Making London safe for all, getting London moving again, levelling up for Londoners, strengthening London's communities, and championing London are among the top priorities for the city the Delhi-born strategic advisor has called home for over 20 years.