Two missing, 18 injured in Madrid explosion

Two people were reportedly missing after an explosion in the centre of Madrid, local emergency services said, adding that 18 persons also sustained injuries in the incident.



The explosion occurred at around 1.30 p.m. on Friday at number 35 Calle Ayala, in the exclusive Salamanca neighbourhood in the heart of the Spanish capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Early indications are that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, although this is still under investigation.