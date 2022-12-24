Two-time coup leader Sitiveni Rabuka elected Fiji's new PM

The FFP had been in power since 2014, but this time the party failed to secure the majority.



The PA and the NFP have already formed a pre-election coalition.



The SODELPA decided on Friday to partner with the PA and the NFP to form a coalition government, which now has 29 seats in parliament.



Rabuka had led two coups in 1987 as head of the military and then became Prime Minister in 1992 before being removed at the polls in 1999.



This is the first time in 16 years that three parties have joined to form the coalition government to dislodge long-time Prime Minister Bainimarama.



The Pacific island nation, with a population of 900,000, had a history of military coups before constitutional reform in 2013 removed a race-based voting system that favoured Indigenous Fijians over a large Indian ethnic group.