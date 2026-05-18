Two US Navy fighter jets collide during Idaho air show, crew eject safely
Air base placed under lockdown and events cancelled after mid-air crash during Gunfighter Skies show
Two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show in the US state of Idaho on Sunday, forcing authorities to place Mountain Home Air Force Base under lockdown and cancel the remainder of the event.
The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 pm local time during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, which had returned this weekend after an eight-year hiatus and attracted thousands of spectators.
According to local media reports, the aircraft involved were two EA-18G Growler fighter jets taking part in an aerial demonstration near the base. The jets reportedly came down around two miles outside the air base following the collision.
Videos circulating online appeared to show the two aircraft colliding before breaking apart in mid-air. Moments later, parachutes could be seen descending towards the ground, indicating that the crew members had ejected safely.
The US Navy later confirmed that all four personnel aboard the two jets successfully escaped before the aircraft crashed.
An announcer at the event also informed spectators that the crew had safely ejected, according to the Idaho Statesman newspaper.
Emergency teams rushed to the crash site as thick black smoke rose into the air near the base. Authorities subsequently cancelled all remaining Sunday activities as a precaution.
Mountain Home Police confirmed that the air base had been placed under lockdown while emergency responders and security personnel dealt with the situation.
The Gunfighter Skies Air Show featured military aircraft displays, aerobatic performances and aerial demonstrations by US armed forces personnel. Organisers had reportedly spent nearly two years preparing for the return of the large-scale event.
Officials have not yet disclosed what caused the mid-air collision. An investigation into the incident is under way.
With IANS inputs