Two US Navy fighter jets collide during Idaho air show, crew eject safely

Two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show in the US state of Idaho on Sunday, forcing authorities to place Mountain Home Air Force Base under lockdown and cancel the remainder of the event.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 pm local time during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, which had returned this weekend after an eight-year hiatus and attracted thousands of spectators.

According to local media reports, the aircraft involved were two EA-18G Growler fighter jets taking part in an aerial demonstration near the base. The jets reportedly came down around two miles outside the air base following the collision.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the two aircraft colliding before breaking apart in mid-air. Moments later, parachutes could be seen descending towards the ground, indicating that the crew members had ejected safely.