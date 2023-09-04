Typhoon Haikui batters Taiwan with heavy rain

Typhoon Haikui made landfall in eastern Taiwan on Sunday, 3 September, where it brought torrential rain and strong winds.

The storm made landfall in coastal Taitung, a county in the mountainous and sparsely populated region of southeast Taiwan.

Thousands of households were left without electricity as Haikui became the first major storm to hit the island directly in four years.

Thousands displaced

Taiwan evacuated nearly 4,000 people from their homes, cancelled over 200 flights, called off classes and declared a day off for workers.

President Tsai Ing-wen asked people to practice caution and said Haikui "will be the first typhoon to make landfall in Taiwan in four years".

The president asked people to avoid going out and not to go up the mountains, to refrain from going towards the coast, fishing or engaging in water sports.