UAE offers one-year residency visa to Ukrainians on humanitarian ground

Citizens of Ukraine can apply for a permit to stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a period of one-year under a special procedure, the Ukrainian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced.



The embassy, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, said that the Ukrainian citizens can apply for one-year residency visa under special provision for countries affected by wars and disasters.



Due to the unprecedented situation in Ukraine, the UAE government has decided to step in and "play its part". The application can be made via the Tas'heel centres located across Dubai.



Without being subjected to any fines, stranded tourists who arrived earlier in the UAE can also easily apply for a visa as per a resolution passed in 2018. It stated that crisis-stricken countries and war zones are subject to an extendable one-year permit in the UAE, to improve their living conditions until they're ready to return home.