UAE opens probe into flydubai cockpit incident, examines possible terror link

The United Arab Emirates has opened an investigation into the incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv that forced the aircraft to divert and land safely in Saudi Arabia, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

It is important to note that identity of co-pilot, other than the Indian pilot, has not yet been officially released yet.

The UAE Attorney-General, Counsellor Hamad Al Shamsi, ordered a specialised Public Prosecution team to investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident, which involved an altercation in the flight deck.

According to flydubai, crew members travelling on board intervened during the altercation and secured the aircraft before it was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

The incident reportedly involved Indian captain Smit Machchhar being attacked by his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft. Machchhar was seriously injured, while passengers and crew helped regain control of the aircraft. The details of the incident remain under investigation.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said its judicial authorities have jurisdiction over the investigation because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag. UAE law therefore applies to crimes committed on board the aircraft even when they occur outside UAE territory.

The investigation will examine all circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including whether it was connected to "any terrorist activity or purpose" or involved prior planning or direction, according to the UAE authorities.