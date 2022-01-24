UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the "heinous" terror attacks in Abu Dhabi in which two Indians and a Pakistani civilian were killed and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.



In a press statement issued by the 15-nation Council, the powerful UN organ condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi on January 17, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia.



The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the Governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement said.



The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.



Days after the January 17 attack, the UAE government banned all flying operations of private drones and light sports aircraft in the Gulf country for a month.



According to the statement, the ban also encompasses air and sail spots.



"The decision came after the misuse spotted recently, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited, said the statement.