UAE's $3bn lifeline averts Pakistan's imminent default

Pakistan is required to make over $13 billion external debt repayments from January to June 2023 and the UAE's decision will lower the needs by less than one-fourth of the total.



The government will have to strive hard for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme if it wants the default threat to abate permanently.



Sources told The Express Tribune that during a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter, the global lender told Pakistan to fulfil all assurances given to it in the recent past.



Of the total $13 billion six-month need, Pakistan has so far repaid about $1.2 billion and after the UAE rollover, the total requirement will be down to nearly $10 billion.



The $3 billion Chinese deposits are also maturing between March and June in this fiscal year.



Pakistan has repeatedly requested China to rollover this debt but there has been no progress so far.



China has also not yet rolled over around $325 million guaranteed debt that is maturing this month, The Express Tribune reported.



In addition, two Chinese commercial loans, totalling $1.4 billion, are maturing in the last quarter of the current fiscal year.