Uganda ends 42-day countdown to be declared Ebola-free

The WHO says for a country to be declared Ebola-free, it should spend 42 days (two 21-day incubation cycles of the virus) without any new cases reported, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to the Health Ministry, an official event to declare the country Ebola-free has been scheduled for Wednesday in the Central Region district of Mubende, which was the epicentre of the outbreak.



Health Ministry figures issued as of November 30 show that the country had registered 142 confirmed cases, 56 deaths and 86 recoveries.