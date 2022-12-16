UK cops probe deaths of Indian-origin nurse, 2 children

A 52-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, continues to be questioned by the police in connection with the case, a media release by the Northamptonshire Police stated.



"We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths," Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said in a statement.



Barnes informed that forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place on Friday as well as on Saturday.



"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents."



With the investigators continuing to process the scene of the murder, local residents will see an increased police presence, the police statement informed.