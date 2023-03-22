UK ex-PM Boris Johnson to be grilled over partygate scandal

"The documents comprise the evidence and materials that will be referred to in the course of oral questioning by MPs," it said, adding that much of the material has already been previously published.



Among the documents is the written evidence of Martin Reynolds, the former principal private secretary to Johnson when he was Prime Minister, who claims he questioned whether it was "realistic" to make the claim in Parliament that all COVID guidance was followed.



Reynolds said Johnson agreed to delete the reference to the guidance but then went on to tell the Commons the following day that "the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times".



In his own written evidence published on Tuesday, the 58-year-old former Prime Minister admitted he did mislead MPs over partygate but in good faith.