UK faces biggest rail strike in 30 years

The UK is facing the biggest rail strike in 30 years on Tuesday after 50,000 union members walked out demanding an 11 per cent pay rise, affecting millions of commuters across the country.



Tuesday's strike is the first of three national rail strikes across England, Scotland and Wales, with two more planned for Thursday and Saturday, the BBC reported.

Authorities have advised the general public to try not to travel as only a fifth of trains are due to run on half of the network.