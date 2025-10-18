UK pledges support for minority safety, democratic transition in Bangladesh

The UK government has “strongly condemned” all forms of hate and violence targeting minority religious communities in Bangladesh and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a peaceful democratic transition in the country.

The statement, made in the House of Commons on Thursday by Sir Alan Campbell, the Leader of the House, came in response to concerns raised by Conservative MP Bob Blackman about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Blackman cited findings from a recent report by community organisation Insight UK, which documented a surge in attacks on Hindus in the run-up to Diwali.

“We strongly condemn all instances of hate or violence directed towards minority religious communities,” Sir Alan said on behalf of the Labour government. “We are actively engaged in addressing the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh and in supporting the interim government to ensure a peaceful democratic transition. The protection of freedom of religion remains a core commitment of the UK.”

However, Sir Alan stopped short of promising a ministerial statement on specific actions the UK government would take to protect religious minorities in Bangladesh, despite Blackman’s request for one.