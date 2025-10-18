UK pledges support for minority safety, democratic transition in Bangladesh
Conservative MP Bob Blackman spoke of a surge in attacks on Hindus in the run-up to Diwali
The UK government has “strongly condemned” all forms of hate and violence targeting minority religious communities in Bangladesh and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a peaceful democratic transition in the country.
The statement, made in the House of Commons on Thursday by Sir Alan Campbell, the Leader of the House, came in response to concerns raised by Conservative MP Bob Blackman about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Blackman cited findings from a recent report by community organisation Insight UK, which documented a surge in attacks on Hindus in the run-up to Diwali.
“We strongly condemn all instances of hate or violence directed towards minority religious communities,” Sir Alan said on behalf of the Labour government. “We are actively engaged in addressing the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh and in supporting the interim government to ensure a peaceful democratic transition. The protection of freedom of religion remains a core commitment of the UK.”
However, Sir Alan stopped short of promising a ministerial statement on specific actions the UK government would take to protect religious minorities in Bangladesh, despite Blackman’s request for one.
Raising the issue during the routine “Business of the House” session, Blackman, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, said: “Next week, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists will be celebrating Diwali and the Hindu new year, a joyous occasion. Unfortunately, that will not be the case in Bangladesh.”
He added that the APPG had received a report from Insight UK earlier this week detailing violence and intimidation against Hindus, including the destruction of temples, attacks on homes and businesses, and killings. “They are being persecuted, oppressed and killed, their temples destroyed, and their properties burned down, sometimes with household members inside,” he told MPs.
The Conservative MP from Harrow East, a constituency with a large British Hindu community, has repeatedly raised the issue in Parliament since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka last year. He has warned that the political instability that followed has worsened the plight of minorities.
“Hindus are suffering, with their houses being burned and their businesses ransacked,” Blackman said in an earlier parliamentary debate, urging the UK government to take a stronger stance on the violence.
The Insight UK report, discussed at the APPG meeting, calls for international attention to the growing vulnerability of Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh and urges the British government to engage diplomatically to ensure their protection.
While the UK government has not yet announced new measures, Sir Alan’s remarks reaffirm Britain’s broader commitment to promoting religious freedom and supporting Bangladesh’s transition towards stable governance.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines