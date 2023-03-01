UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

Last month, Indian tax authorities carried out surveys at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.



The action by the tax authorities came against the backdrop of a controversy over a documentary released by the British Broadcaster about the 2002 Gujarat riots.



In a tweet, Jaishankar said the two sides reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda.



"Began the morning with a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary

@JamesCleverly of the UK.Reviewed the progress in our relationship since our last discussion. Noted in particular the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme," he said.



"Also exchanged views on the global situation as well as the G20 agenda," he added.