UK, France sign pact to deploy troops in Ukraine if peace deal is reached

The United Kingdom and France have signed a declaration of intent to deploy troops in Ukraine if a peace deal is reached with Russia, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday after talks with Ukraine’s allies in Paris.

Starmer said the two countries would move to “establish military hubs across Ukraine” as part of a long-term security framework to deter any future Russian invasion. French President Emmanuel Macron later said that thousands of troops could be deployed under the arrangement.

Speaking at a joint press conference after the meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing”, Starmer said:

“We signed a declaration of intent on the deployment of forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal.

“This is a vital part of our commitment to stand with Ukraine for the long-term.

“It paves the way for the legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil, securing Ukraine’s skies and seas, and regenerating Ukraine’s armed forces for the future.”

He added that the UK would participate in any US-led verification mechanism for a potential ceasefire.

Security guarantees take shape

Officials from the US and European allies said broad agreement had emerged in Paris on the need for robust security guarantees for Ukraine, although critical questions around territory remain unresolved.

US negotiator Steve Witkoff said: “Durable security guarantees and robust prosperity commitments are essential to a lasting peace.”

He added that allies had “largely finished” their work on agreeing security protocols so that Ukrainians could be assured that when the war ends, “it ends forever”.

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, said Ukrainians needed to know that “real backstops” would be in place to ensure the war would “not happen again”.

Macron described the talks as having made “considerable progress”, saying “robust” guarantees had been agreed in principle in the event of a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Paris meeting a “huge step forward”, but cautioned that progress would only be meaningful if it resulted in a real end to the war.

Russia issues warning

Russia has repeatedly warned that any foreign troops deployed in Ukraine would be considered a “legitimate target”. Moscow has not yet officially commented on Tuesday’s announcements.