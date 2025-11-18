UK government unveils major asylum reforms to curb illegal migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the UK’s current asylum system as a “significant pull factor” for illegal immigration, ahead of Home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s sweeping reforms being tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.

In a policy document released prior to Mahmood’s parliamentary statement, Starmer outlined proposals including extending the period for refugees to gain settlement status to 20 years and imposing visa penalties on countries that fail to repatriate nationals who enter the UK illegally.

“The UK’s current asylum regime incentivises people smuggling and encourages some migrants to switch into the asylum system after arriving legally,” Starmer wrote. He added that a robust system with stronger deterrents is essential to reduce Channel crossings, prevent exploitation, and ensure safe, legal routes for those seeking refuge.

Mahmood, during her Commons statement, emphasised that the reforms follow the Danish model of stringent asylum controls. “These are significant reforms, designed to make our asylum system fit for the modern world,” she said. “Reducing arrivals is only part of the solution; we must also remove those with no right to remain in the UK.”

“The reforms are about restoring control, ensuring fairness, and opening legal avenues for those in genuine need,” Mahmood said.