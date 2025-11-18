UK government unveils major asylum reforms to curb illegal migration
Home office data shows over 400,000 asylum claims since 2021, with more than 100,000 still in taxpayer-funded housing
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the UK’s current asylum system as a “significant pull factor” for illegal immigration, ahead of Home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s sweeping reforms being tabled in the House of Commons on Monday.
In a policy document released prior to Mahmood’s parliamentary statement, Starmer outlined proposals including extending the period for refugees to gain settlement status to 20 years and imposing visa penalties on countries that fail to repatriate nationals who enter the UK illegally.
“The UK’s current asylum regime incentivises people smuggling and encourages some migrants to switch into the asylum system after arriving legally,” Starmer wrote. He added that a robust system with stronger deterrents is essential to reduce Channel crossings, prevent exploitation, and ensure safe, legal routes for those seeking refuge.
Mahmood, during her Commons statement, emphasised that the reforms follow the Danish model of stringent asylum controls. “These are significant reforms, designed to make our asylum system fit for the modern world,” she said. “Reducing arrivals is only part of the solution; we must also remove those with no right to remain in the UK.”
“The reforms are about restoring control, ensuring fairness, and opening legal avenues for those in genuine need,” Mahmood said.
She highlighted voluntary removals of failed asylum seekers to Syria in recent months and announced Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Namibia as the first countries to face penalties for failing to accept the return of their nationals. Additional countries will be added to the list in due course.
The Home secretary also addressed criticism regarding her language in debates on immigration, noting her personal experience of abuse as a politician of South Asian heritage and stressing the divisive nature of asylum issues in the UK.
Official figures from the Home Office indicate that over 400,000 people have claimed asylum in the UK since 2021. While arrivals have surged, the rate of removals has lagged behind, with more than 100,000 people currently housed in taxpayer-funded asylum accommodation.
Under the new model, refugee status will be temporary, lasting only until it is safe for individuals to return home. Those with financial means will be expected to contribute to the cost of their accommodation. Mahmood stressed that genuine refugees will continue to receive protection, while new, capped routes will be opened for those seeking the UK as their first safe haven.
With PTI inputs
