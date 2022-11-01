UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman under fire over 'migrant invasion' claim

The site is only designed to hold 1,000 people, who are meant to stay for just 48 hours before being moved on, but there are currently around 4,000 migrants there. Hundreds more people were moved to the Manston facility over the weekend after the petrol bomb attack, which Braverman told MPs was not being treating as a terrorist attack.



A report in The Times' claimed Braverman blocked the transfer of asylum seekers from Manston to new hotels and ignored legal advice that the government was illegally detaining people there.



I confirm that I have not ever ignored legal advice...What I will say is this: I am not prepared to release migrants prematurely into the local community in Kent to no fixed abode. That, to me, is an unacceptable option, she said in response to a question in Parliament.



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is being challenged over his decision to appoint Braverman as Home Secretary since he gave her the job last week, but has stood by her. She resigned from the same role in his predecessor Liz Truss' Cabinet after sending sensitive policy documents from her personal email, breaking the ministerial code.



She told MPs this week that she has been "clear I made an error of judgement...I took responsibility for it and I resigned".