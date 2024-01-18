UK: House of Commons passes bill to send migrants to Rwanda

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak got his government's plans to send people seeking asylum in the United Kingdom to Rwanda for consideration to stay there instead through the lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, 17 January.

Sunak had faced a potential rebellion from both the moderate and right flanks of his Conservative Party in a parliamentary vote on a policy he and the party have emphasized in recent months amid pressure from the right.

Lawmakers voted 320 to 276 to back a bill intended to overcome a UK Supreme Court block on the Rwanda plan. But the contentious immigration policy on which Sunak has staked his authority still faces political and legal hurdles.

What the opposition Labour Party said in PMQs

Opposition leader Keir Starmer approached the issue from a different angle in Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, with his first in a series of questions to Sunak noting the government's recent admission that it had lost track of around 85% of the 5,000 people originally earmarked for removal to Rwanda.

He asked if the government had been able to locate them, before going on to argue the policy was proving an expensive and ineffective one.

"It's not a plan, it's a farce. Only this government could waste hundreds of millions of pounds on a removals policy that doesn't remove anyone," Starmer said in the lower chamber of parliament, before listing other past problems for the plan.

"He hasn't got a clue where they are, has he?" Starmer quipped to the chamber after not receiving an answer to his original question on the missing people. "I can tell you one place they aren't, and that's Rwanda. Because the only people he's sent to Rwanda are government ministers."