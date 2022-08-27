UK households told to 'look at' energy use as prices soar

"And we're working up those options for both households and for business for the incoming prime minister on September 5 to take those decisions.

"So my message today is, 'We'll get this 37 billion to people to help them for now, and then more will be coming because we know this will continue in January and, of course, on to April and next year and we have to remain resilient'."

Zahawi also acknowledged that it is perhaps now the time to give greater heed to how we use energy.

"The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption. It is a difficult time. There is war on our continent," he said.

This week, the Chancellor has been meeting with bosses from generating firms including Orsted, Newcleo and RWE to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers.

The Treasury said he had been "clear" that the companies "need to do more to support their customers", instead of relying on behaviour changes or expecting the Government alone to help people.

Meanwhile, Johnson, entering his final few days in office, said the government has a "big, big package of help and support".

"There's a pipeline of cash coming through over the next few months and through the autumn and the winter. But that is clearly now going to be augmented, increased, by extra cash that the Government is plainly going to be announcing in September."

Opposition politicians, industry regulator Ofgem and campaigners were all united on Friday in calling on the government to intervene urgently, as charities warned that households across the country could be plunged into poverty by the soaring energy bills.