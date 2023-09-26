UK: Indian-origin man campaigns for patients' rights after son's death

An Indian-origin man from London who lost his son due to what he terms as a “cascade of errors” by medics has launched a new charity foundation to campaign for the rights of patients.

Jay Patel registered Patients Lives Matter earlier this month after his 30-year-old son, Balram, died due to "failures" in treatment and care from a hospital in London. The coroner’s office has since told him that it is opening an investigation into the conditions leading up to Balram's death last month.

"Balram died in a huge amount of pain, and discomfort, and before his time, due to a cascade of errors and failures in treatment and care from the hospital consultant and a number of staff," said his father in a mission statement for the new foundation.