UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence over Khalistani propaganda

The presenter of the programme made a number of statements throughout the programme which, taken together, promoted violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause. This was a serious breach of our rules on incitement of crime and disorder, Ofcom said in a statement.



Given the serious nature of this breach, and for the reasons set out in our suspension notice, we are today suspending Khalsa Television Limited's licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect, the statement from Thursday reads.



Khalsa Television Limited now has 21 days in which to make representations to Ofcom. Following this process, it will decide whether to revoke Khalsa Television Limited's licence.



KTV is a television channel broadcasting largely to the Sikh community in the UK under a licence held by Khalsa Television Limited. In February, the channel received Ofcom's "Preliminary View" notice and in representations objected to its translation and analysis of the programme. Ofcom said this failed to provide any substantive details of the objection and offered it another chance to respond last month.



In its representations, the KTV reiterated that the programme in question did not contain an incitement or call to violent action in breach of Rule 3.1 and provided an example of what it said was Ofcom's misunderstanding of the words used by the presenter.