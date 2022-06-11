UK minister Priti Patel's plan to fly out illegal migrants to Rwanda gets court nod

People will continue to try and prevent their relocation through legal challenges and last-minute claims but we will not be deterred in breaking the deadly people smuggling trade and ultimately save lives, she said.



In his decision, the judge accepted there was a "material public interest" in the minister being able to carry out her policies.



"There is a material public interest in the Home Secretary being able to implement immigration decisions," said Justice Jonathan Swift.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also described the ruling as "welcome news" after the new plan had been tabled by the UK government in April.



"We cannot allow people traffickers to put lives at risk and our world leading partnership will help break the business model of these ruthless criminals," Johnson tweeted.



The first deportations under the contentious deal are expected to happen next week after the High Court ruling. But critics and campaigners have confirmed they will take the case to the Court of Appeal on Monday.



Meanwhile, it has emerged that Prince Charles is said to have privately called the UK government's plans to send some illegal migrants to Rwanda "appalling".



A source heard the heir to the British throne expressing his opposition to the plans in a private conversation, according to The Times' newspaper.



The Prince of Wales, 73, is said to be particularly frustrated because he is due to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital Kigali this month.



"We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with The Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for the government," said a spokesperson for the prince.