UK MP likely to pursue the cause of Britons killed in 2002 Gujarat riots

Kim Leadbeater, member of parliament for Batley and Spen in the northern English county of Yorkshire, is said to be planning to raise the matter of two brothers, Saeed and Sakil Dawood, who were brutally killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots to remind Narendra Modi – who was chief minister of the state at the time - of the failure to convict the guilty.

Saeed and Sakil were Britons of Gujarati origin. A bloodthirsty mob stopped their car, reportedly dragged out their local hired driver Yusuf Palagar, beat him to death and set fire to his body. The brothers and their childhood friend Mohammad Aswat were then allegedly chased to a nearby farm, where they were killed.

With them was their nephew Imran, then 18, who was stabbed, but miraculously survived.