UK MP likely to pursue the cause of Britons killed in 2002 Gujarat riots
MP Kim Leadbeater may raise the matter of brothers Saeed and Sakil Dawood who were brutally killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots to remind then CM Narendra Modi of the failure to convict the guilty
Kim Leadbeater, member of parliament for Batley and Spen in the northern English county of Yorkshire, is said to be planning to raise the matter of two brothers, Saeed and Sakil Dawood, who were brutally killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots to remind Narendra Modi – who was chief minister of the state at the time - of the failure to convict the guilty.
Saeed and Sakil were Britons of Gujarati origin. A bloodthirsty mob stopped their car, reportedly dragged out their local hired driver Yusuf Palagar, beat him to death and set fire to his body. The brothers and their childhood friend Mohammad Aswat were then allegedly chased to a nearby farm, where they were killed.
With them was their nephew Imran, then 18, who was stabbed, but miraculously survived.
On 28 February – the day of the Dawoods’ horrific experience 20 years ago – Leadbeater wrote to Imran and his family. The letter said: ‘I just wanted to drop you a note to say that I am thinking about you all today. I know that anniversaries can be very painful and I hope the day hasn’t been too difficult for you.’
In 2015 after the Bharatiya Janata Party had come to power at the Centre over and above Gujarat, six men accused of the slayings were acquitted.
Suresh Grover, London-based spokesman for ‘Dawood Family Justice Campaign’ had reacted by saying: “It is an established fact that the Gujarat police failed to investigate the murders properly and thoroughly. This negligence was especially noticeable in two key aspects of the investigation – the police’s unwillingness to identify, interview and support crucial witnesses, and their apparent inability to collect forensic evidence.”
It is reliably learned that Leadbeater, a recently elected MP for Batley and Spen, will continue with her campaign until Indian authorities fulfil their obligation to bring the culprits to justice.
Last month, she initiated a debate among House of Commons MPs calling for the repatriation of the mortal remains of Saeed, Sakil and Aswat. Amanda Milling, a minister in the British foreign office, replying in the exchange, said the demand for the return of the bodies would be supported by her government.
The Indian high commission in London issued a statement, which claimed the mission had not been approached on the matter by Leadbeater or the Dawood family.
But the fact is that it was taken up with the high commission in 2002 itself.
The Dawoods’ car was stopped by a vengeful gang outside a village in Gujarat. The attackers demanded to know their religion. The holiday- makers identified themselves as British Muslims. Saeed, a sales manager by profession and a father of three, was 42 years old. Sakil, an optical technician, was 37.