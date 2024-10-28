UK parliamentarians call for release of Imran Khan

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been behind bars for over a year for multiple cases of corruption and sedition, is getting open support from parliamentarians from countries like the United Kingdom.

British parliamentarians have called on the Pakistan government for the release of Khan, terming his arrest and imprisonment as part of a political agenda to suppress the government’s opposition movements.

Over 20 cross-party UK parliamentarians have signed an appeal through a letter by Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, urging the Foreign Secretary David Lammy to engage with the Shehbaz Sharif-led government of Pakistan for the immediate release of former premier and leader of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

The appeal letter through MP Kim Johnson came through a request of Imran Khan’s advisor on international affairs, Zulfi Bukhari, and was signed by members of both the House of Commons and the Hour of Lords.

UK Parliamentarians have expressed serious concerns over the detention and treatment of former Pak PM Imran Khan, terming Khan’s incarceration as a politically motivated move to ensure that he was kept behind bars and disqualified from being in the electoral race.