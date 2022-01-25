UK PM Boris Johnson hit with birthday 'partygate' row

The minister reiterated that it was ultimately for Sue Gray, the senior civil servant leading the Cabinet Office inquiry into all partygate allegations within government, to decide whether this was appropriate.



"I think we can be pretty clear that the Prime Minister didn't present the cake to himself, he added.



UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries saying in a tweet: "So, when people in an office buy a cake in the middle of the afternoon for someone else they are working in the office with and stop for 10 minutes to sing happy birthday and then go back to their desks, this is now called a party?"



But Opposition Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, repeated his call for Boris Johnson to resign in the wake of the latest revelations.



The Prime Minister is a national distraction and he's got to go," he said.



It comes as Johnson meets his Cabinet for a regular weekly meeting on Tuesday amid the growing threat of war with President Putin in eastern Europe, against the backdrop of the partygate scandal.



Meanwhile, Sue Gray's much-anticipated report into the scandal is expected by the end of this week and, according to BBC reports, she was already aware of the June 19 birthday event.



A Conservative backbench rebellion against Boris Johnson's leadership is likely to continue intensifying until then. A total of 54 Tory MPs must write letters of no confidence in Johnson as a leader to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the party's powerful backbench 1922 Committee, to trigger a leadership contest. Most are said to be waiting for the inquiry report to make up their minds.