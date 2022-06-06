UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over partygate scandal

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 (local time) today Monday June 6 details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today," he said.



According to analysts, Johnson, 57, looks likely to win such a vote but it will deliver a blow to his leadership.



More than 40 Tory MPs had publicly called for Johnson's resignation as party leader over scandal of COVID law-breaking parties dubbed partygate under his premiership at Downing Street, an issue which remains in the spotlight since the scathing findings of leadership failures in an inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray.