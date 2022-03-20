UK PM issues stark message to China over Russia-Ukraine conflict

I don't think I have ever seen such a clear case of right and wrong. I've never seen such a stark division between good and evil as there is in this invasion. And it is clear that right is overwhelmingly on the side of the Ukrainians. That's why their plight is obvious to the world and why I think that in the last three weeks people's understanding of what is happening is changing, he said.



With a reference to China, Johnson added: I think that some countries began by thinking Putin's war machine will go through like a knife through butter. That Kyiv will fall soon and it will be tragic, but it will be speedily accomplished.



They have now been disabused of that idea. I think for a lot of people this has been a psychological shock. This has been a terrible realisation for people who may be living in a fool's paradise. There's going to have to be a new way of looking at nations like Russia.



Back in the UK, Boris Johnson came under fire for referencing Brexit in the context of the conflict in Ukraine in his speech to the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool on Saturday.