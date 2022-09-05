UK PM race: Final countdown begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss

The son of a doctor father and pharmacist mother, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty, had shared his personal journey as he launched his leadership bid back in early July.



Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-granddaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11, said Sunak, with reference to being the UK's first Indian-origin Chancellor at No. 11 Downing Street.



Since the launch of his campaign, he was a clear frontrunner for his parliamentary party colleagues who voted him through as a finalist in the race to succeed Johnson.