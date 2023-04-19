UK PM Rishi Sunak declares wife Akshata’s shares in childcare firm amid probe

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's register of ministerial interests was published by the UK Cabinet Office on Wednesday, revealing his wife Akshata Murty’s shares in a childcare agency which could benefit from a policy in last month's Budget.

The publication of the list came in the wake of a parliamentary watchdog probe opened by the UK’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last week to determine if the British Indian leader had been “open and frank” in his obligation under the parliamentary “Code of Conduct”.

The UK Prime Minister is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, over whether he properly declared his wife’s shareholdings.

Now, a full ‘List of Ministers’ Interests’ published online reveals Sunak’s reference to his wife’s interests as well under a section entitled “Relevant interests of spouse partner or close family member".