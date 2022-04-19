UK PM's Downing Street office subjected to UAE-linked spyware attack

Citizen Lab added there had also been suspected attacks on the Foreign Office over the same two years that were also associated with Pegasus operators linked to the UAE -- as well as India, Cyprus and Jordan, The Guardian reported.



The researchers, considered among the world's leading experts in detecting digital attacks, announced they had taken the rare step of notifying Whitehall of the attack as it "believes that our actions can reduce harm".



However, they were not able to identify the specific individuals within No. 10 and the Foreign Office who are suspected of having been hacked.