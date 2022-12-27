UK Police arrest 12 more in connection with Leicester violence.

"This work has led us to be able to make these arrests and bring these people into custody in order to get their accounts. It's work that has taken time, due to the nature of it, and it's work we'll be continuing to carry out," Arthur added.



The investigating team said they are working through the evidence and carrying out enquiries to work up to making arrests.



The very first arrest was made on December 8 -- that of a 30-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to an incident in Harewood Street, Leicester, on May 22, 2022. He was released under investigation pending further investigation, the Leicester Police said.



The last arrest was made on December 22 of a 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the disorder on September 17. He too has been released with no further action to be taken.



"Identifying the number of people that are involved is a significant investment but these arrests and charges are a step closer to bringing those responsible for the disorder to justice," Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said.