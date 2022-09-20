UK police make 47 arrests to deter further disorder in Leicester

It follows a weekend of what the police termed as serious disorder and significant aggression as Hindu and Muslim groups clashed in the wake of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai at the end of last month.



"A policing operation to deter further disorder continued in east Leicester In total, 47 people have been arrested for offences in relation to the unrest in the east of the city. Some of those arrested were from out of the city, including some people from Birmingham, Leicestershire Police said.



The force said it had to be supported by resources from a number of neighbouring police forces, including the mounted police unit, as the clashes escalated over the weekend. Dispersal and stop and search powers have been used repeatedly to restore calm. There were social media videos circulating showing a temple flag being ripped out and glass bottles being hurled.