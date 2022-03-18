UK regulator revokes licence of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances.''



RT said in a statement that the regulator had robbed the U.K. public of access to information and ignored its clean record'' of four consecutive years.



RT deputy editor-in-chief Anna Belkina said that with its decision Ofcom has shown the U.K. public, and the regulatory community internationally, that despite a well-constructed facade of independence, it is nothing more than a tool of government, bending to its media-suppressing will.



Government minister James Heappey said Ofcom's decision was very welcome. But he stressed that it was the regulator that took the choice rather than government.